Insider Buying: Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Buys 111 Shares of Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howes acquired 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,603 ($20.14) per share, with a total value of £1,779.33 ($2,235.06).
Smiths Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SMIN traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,604 ($20.15). The company had a trading volume of 291,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,445. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,776.50 ($22.32). The firm has a market cap of £5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,448.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,624.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,643.95.
Smiths Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.55 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
