Insider Buying: Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Buys 111 Shares of Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howes acquired 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,603 ($20.14) per share, with a total value of £1,779.33 ($2,235.06).

Smiths Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMIN traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,604 ($20.15). The company had a trading volume of 291,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,445. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,776.50 ($22.32). The firm has a market cap of £5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,448.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,624.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,643.95.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.55 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.