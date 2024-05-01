Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Sells 5,220 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $123,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Civeo Trading Up 4.6 %

CVEO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $355.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.33. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Civeo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 55,534 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Civeo

About Civeo

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.