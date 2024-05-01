Insider Selling: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Sells 633,785 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Balan sold 633,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £957,015.35 ($1,202,129.57).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WG traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 148.40 ($1.86). The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,008.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 117.67 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.66 ($2.87).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

