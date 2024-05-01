Insider Selling: Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) EVP Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.6 %

Simmons First National stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,349. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

