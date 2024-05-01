Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Up 26.1 %

NASDAQ:IMTE opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

