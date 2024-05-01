Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after buying an additional 6,064,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after buying an additional 4,222,381 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,369,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,227,766. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

