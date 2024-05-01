International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.3% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $165.65. 1,169,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.91. The company has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.20%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

