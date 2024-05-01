International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 83,203 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $310,438. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.