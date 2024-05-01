Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $925,987.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

