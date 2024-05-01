Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.57 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

