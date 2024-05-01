Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Clorox by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 234.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

