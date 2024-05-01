Intrust Bank NA Has $609,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROP opened at $511.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $543.76 and its 200-day moving average is $534.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.06 and a 12 month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

