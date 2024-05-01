Intrust Bank NA Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,935. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.14. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

