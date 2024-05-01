Intrust Bank NA Purchases 165 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SAP by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

SAP stock opened at $181.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

