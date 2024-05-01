Intrust Bank NA Reduces Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Atkore were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the third quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Down 4.3 %

ATKR stock opened at $175.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

