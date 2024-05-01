Intrust Bank NA Sells 132 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $229.00 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.32.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.