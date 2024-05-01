Intrust Bank NA Sells 28 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,229.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,276.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,179.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,525.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.