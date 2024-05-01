Intrust Bank NA Sells 438 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.13.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

