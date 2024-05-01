Intrust Bank NA Sells 48 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

STZ stock opened at $253.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.81 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.31 and a 200-day moving average of $248.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

