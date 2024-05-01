Intrust Bank NA Sells 535 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 120.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 198,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $210.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day moving average is $213.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

