Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Holdings Lifted by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 172,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

