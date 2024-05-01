Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJS. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $570,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.