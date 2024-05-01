Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Trading Down 2.8%

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 354,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 548,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $814.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 277.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

