Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $433.76 and last traded at $432.46. Approximately 10,362,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 45,682,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.00.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.86 and a 200-day moving average of $411.54.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.