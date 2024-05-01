Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $433.76 and last traded at $432.46. Approximately 10,362,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 45,682,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.00.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.86 and a 200-day moving average of $411.54.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 72,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

