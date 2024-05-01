Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

BKLN stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

