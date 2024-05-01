Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 477.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.53. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

