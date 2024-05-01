Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up about 2.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 109,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

