Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 1st (ADSK, ATLC, ATRI, BFH, BFS, BYD, CBRE, CVRX, FORR, FSBW)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 1st:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $295.00 price target on the stock.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $108.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Sidoti currently has $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

