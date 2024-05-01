Iradimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Iradimed to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Iradimed has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Iradimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Iradimed Stock Down 0.7 %
IRMD opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $514.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10.
About Iradimed
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.
