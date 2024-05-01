iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,648,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,928,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $127.93. 405,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

