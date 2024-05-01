iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.