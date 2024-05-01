iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,052. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

