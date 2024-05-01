iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 423,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 254,011 shares.The stock last traded at $50.03 and had previously closed at $50.04.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 177,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

