iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after acquiring an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,451,000 after acquiring an additional 190,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $394,425,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. 465,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

