iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 476,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 141,234 shares.The stock last traded at $74.49 and had previously closed at $74.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.