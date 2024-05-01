iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.