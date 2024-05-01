iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

