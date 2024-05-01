iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 57,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 82,735 shares.The stock last traded at $77.57 and had previously closed at $77.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $984.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,751,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,193 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,823,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.