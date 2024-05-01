Itron (ITRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Itron has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance at 3.40-3.80 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Itron Price Performance
ITRI opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Itron
Insider Activity at Itron
In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Itron
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.