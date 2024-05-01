Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,277 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 408.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $172.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $191.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.