Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.86. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

