Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $569,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

