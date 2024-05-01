Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $742,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,449,000 after acquiring an additional 47,040 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,270,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,202,000 after buying an additional 266,812 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 899,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,228,000 after buying an additional 179,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. TD Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

