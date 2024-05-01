Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,002,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $363.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.33 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.46.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.