Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 773 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after acquiring an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 153.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $268.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.76 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.65.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $2,852,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,230,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,793 shares of company stock valued at $179,074,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

