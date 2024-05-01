Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAUM. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,614.5% in the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 271,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 255,558 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 5.1% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 189,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 134,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

