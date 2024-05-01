Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of HP by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

HPQ stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

View Our Latest Report on HPQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.