Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

IPG stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

