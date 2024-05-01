Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 402.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

JMBS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 457,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

