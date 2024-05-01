Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $64.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag bought 350,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 59.7% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Stories

